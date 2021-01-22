Members of the 1st Special Operations Medical Group answered questions from Hurlburt Field's social media followers regarding Coronavirus disease 2019 and the COVID-19 vaccine, Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 22, 2021. The 1st SOMDG promotes and maintains the health of approximately 8,000 base personnel to ensure a vital and fit force, deployable to any location.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 10:33
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|781710
|VIRIN:
|210122-F-TK526-433
|Filename:
|DOD_108157125
|Length:
|00:05:20
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, COVID-19 Question and Answer with the 1st SOMDG, by SrA Edward Coddington and SSgt Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
