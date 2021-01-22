Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Question and Answer with the 1st SOMDG

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Edward Coddington and Staff Sgt. Lynette Rolen

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 1st Special Operations Medical Group answered questions from Hurlburt Field's social media followers regarding Coronavirus disease 2019 and the COVID-19 vaccine, Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 22, 2021. The 1st SOMDG promotes and maintains the health of approximately 8,000 base personnel to ensure a vital and fit force, deployable to any location.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 10:33
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 781710
    VIRIN: 210122-F-TK526-433
    Filename: DOD_108157125
    Length: 00:05:20
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

