    Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrival and remarks at the Department of State

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State       

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers virtual remarks to employees upon arrival at the Department of State.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 10:12
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 781709
    Filename: DOD_108157108
    Length: 00:14:16
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Secretary of State
    Anthony Blinken
    Blinken

