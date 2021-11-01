Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russel Smith highlights the importance of the COVID Vaccine for unit integrity during an interview at AFN Naples
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 09:18
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|781704
|VIRIN:
|210111-N-ZJ713-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108157037
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AFN Naples MCPON Spotlight Show, by PO2 Jacob Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
