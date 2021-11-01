Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples MCPON Spotlight Show

    ITALY

    01.11.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Stanley 

    AFN Naples

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russel Smith highlights the importance of the COVID Vaccine for unit integrity during an interview at AFN Naples

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 09:18
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 781704
    VIRIN: 210111-N-ZJ713-1000
    Filename: DOD_108157037
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: IT

    MCPON
    Vaccine
    COVID-19

