COVID-19 vaccines are coming to ADAB!
They are voluntary and you probably have questions, so watch this video to help you make an informed decision. The 380th EMDG is available daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to answer any and all additional questions.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 00:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781691
|VIRIN:
|210125-F-HJ760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108156815
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CODE: LIGHT PINK, by SrA Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
