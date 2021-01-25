CODE: LIGHT PINK

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/781691" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

COVID-19 vaccines are coming to ADAB!



They are voluntary and you probably have questions, so watch this video to help you make an informed decision. The 380th EMDG is available daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to answer any and all additional questions.