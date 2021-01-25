Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CODE: LIGHT PINK

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    01.25.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Aaron Guerrisky 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    COVID-19 vaccines are coming to ADAB!

    They are voluntary and you probably have questions, so watch this video to help you make an informed decision. The 380th EMDG is available daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to answer any and all additional questions.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 00:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781691
    VIRIN: 210125-F-HJ760-1001
    Filename: DOD_108156815
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CODE: LIGHT PINK, by SrA Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Central Command
    AFCENT
    USAFCENT
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

