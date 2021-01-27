U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, and Yoshihiko Fukuda, mayor of Iwakuni City, observe the distribution of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine aboard MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 27, 2021. The visit highlighted MCAS Iwakuni’s ability to quickly and safely administer a large number of vaccines in order to bolster mission readiness and enhance capabilities of DOD members worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kevin Alarcon) *This video does not contain audio*
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 01:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781689
|VIRIN:
|200127-M-ZL960-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108156762
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, Mayor Yoshihiko Fukuda observe Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution (B-Roll), by LCpl Kevin Alarcon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
