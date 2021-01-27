Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, Mayor Yoshihiko Fukuda observe Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution (B-Roll)

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.27.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kevin Alarcon 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, and Yoshihiko Fukuda, mayor of Iwakuni City, observe the distribution of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine aboard MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 27, 2021. The visit highlighted MCAS Iwakuni’s ability to quickly and safely administer a large number of vaccines in order to bolster mission readiness and enhance capabilities of DOD members worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kevin Alarcon) *This video does not contain audio*

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 01:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781689
    VIRIN: 200127-M-ZL960-1001
    Filename: DOD_108156762
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Mayor Yoshihiko Fukuda
    Col Lance Lewis
    COVID-19
    Moderna Vaccine

