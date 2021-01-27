U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, Mayor Yoshihiko Fukuda observe Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/781689" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, and Yoshihiko Fukuda, mayor of Iwakuni City, observe the distribution of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine aboard MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 27, 2021. The visit highlighted MCAS Iwakuni’s ability to quickly and safely administer a large number of vaccines in order to bolster mission readiness and enhance capabilities of DOD members worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kevin Alarcon) *This video does not contain audio*