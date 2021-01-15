The 25th and 36th Aircraft Maintenance Units competed in a load competition. Crew members are evaluated on their ability to quickly and accurately load a weapons system. These types of events demonstrate proficiency, strengthen teamwork, while also creating a fun and competitive atmosphere.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 23:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781687
|VIRIN:
|210115-F-PB738-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108156741
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Load Competition 2021, by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
