    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.15.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 25th and 36th Aircraft Maintenance Units competed in a load competition. Crew members are evaluated on their ability to quickly and accurately load a weapons system. These types of events demonstrate proficiency, strengthen teamwork, while also creating a fun and competitive atmosphere.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 23:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781687
    VIRIN: 210115-F-PB738-1001
    Filename: DOD_108156741
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Load Competition 2021, by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Air Force
    51st Fighter Wing
    Fight Tonight
    Leading the Charge

