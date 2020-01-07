Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rappel Master Course

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Video by Pfc. Rachel Christensen 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    The Rappel Master Course is a one-week course designed to provide parent units with subject matter expert Non-Commissioned Officers and junior Officers in the full spectrum of Rappel Master Duties. Students will become proficient on the Rappel Master Personnel Inspection, tower training, rappeller sustainment training, and rotary wing operations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Rachel Christensen/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 

