The Rappel Master Course is a one-week course designed to provide parent units with subject matter expert Non-Commissioned Officers and junior Officers in the full spectrum of Rappel Master Duties. Students will become proficient on the Rappel Master Personnel Inspection, tower training, rappeller sustainment training, and rotary wing operations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Rachel Christensen/28th Public Affairs Detachment)