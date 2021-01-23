First TXANG female Maj. Gen. retires

Deputy Adjutant General - Air, Maj. Gen. Dawn Ferrell, retires at home base after 37 years of service, January 23, 2021, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. Ferrell celebrated her retirement and historical feats having been the first female General Officer in Texas with the Air National Guard. (Texas Air National Guard Video by A1C Charissa Menken)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 19:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|781675
|VIRIN:
|210123-F-CW321-746
|Filename:
|DOD_108156691
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
