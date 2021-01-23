Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    First TXANG female Maj. Gen. retires

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Charissa Menken 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Deputy Adjutant General - Air, Maj. Gen. Dawn Ferrell, retires at home base after 37 years of service, January 23, 2021, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. Ferrell celebrated her retirement and historical feats having been the first female General Officer in Texas with the Air National Guard. (Texas Air National Guard Video by A1C Charissa Menken)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 19:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 781675
    VIRIN: 210123-F-CW321-746
    Filename: DOD_108156691
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First TXANG female Maj. Gen. retires, by A1C Charissa Menken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    Major General
    US Air Force
    136th Airlift Wing
    136 AW
    Go Guard
    Texas Military Department
    TMD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT