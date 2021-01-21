B-roll of an interview with Spc. Tyler Gilmore, a paratrooper with 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, at Donnelley Training Area, Alaska, Jan., 21, 2021. Gilmore is part of an engineer group constructing an ice bridge across the Tanana River at Donnelley Training Area.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 19:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|781674
|VIRIN:
|210120-A-DU810-141
|Filename:
|DOD_108156689
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Spartans construct ice bridge, by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT