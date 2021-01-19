SERE Training: Low Light Movement

Staff Sgt. Stephen Stokes, a SERE trainer with the 145th Airlift Wing North Carolina Air National Guard, demonstrates the difference of moving during low light hours in an urban and rural environment. This video was created to assist with virtual training.
|01.19.2021
|01.26.2021 17:31
|Briefings
|00:05:16
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
