    SERE Training: Low Light Movement

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Nathan Clark 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Stephen Stokes, a SERE trainer with the 145th Airlift Wing North Carolina Air National Guard, demonstrates the difference of moving during low light hours in an urban and rural environment. This video was created to assist with virtual training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 17:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 781665
    VIRIN: 211901-Z-BQ359-1001
    Filename: DOD_108156556
    Length: 00:05:16
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERE Training: Low Light Movement, by MSgt Nathan Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SERE
    Training
    NCANG
    145th Airlift Wing
    SERE Training
    Low Light Movement

