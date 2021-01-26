19th AW Airmen return from home

The 41st Airlift Squadron along with Airmen from across the 19th Airlift Wing returned home, Jan. 19-26, from supporting airlift operations in both the U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 17:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781664
|VIRIN:
|210126-F-KQ249-397
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_108156521
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
