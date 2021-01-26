Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    19th AW Airmen return from home

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Miller 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 41st Airlift Squadron along with Airmen from across the 19th Airlift Wing returned home, Jan. 19-26, from supporting airlift operations in both the U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 17:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781664
    VIRIN: 210126-F-KQ249-397
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108156521
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th AW Airmen return from home, by A1C Isaiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFRICOM
    C-130J
    Deployment
    LRAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT