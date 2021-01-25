The Alaska National Guard receives COVID-19 tests upon returning from assisting with the 59th Presidential Inauguration in D.C. All Guardsmen will be placed on 10 days of restricted movement to reduce risk of COVID transmission.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 17:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781663
|VIRIN:
|210125-Z-MK318-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108156518
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, All Alaska Guardsmen return home after supporting inauguration security efforts, by PO2 Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT