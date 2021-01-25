Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All Alaska Guardsmen return home after supporting inauguration security efforts

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    The Alaska National Guard receives COVID-19 tests upon returning from assisting with the 59th Presidential Inauguration in D.C. All Guardsmen will be placed on 10 days of restricted movement to reduce risk of COVID transmission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 17:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781663
    VIRIN: 210125-Z-MK318-0001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108156518
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Alaska Guardsmen return home after supporting inauguration security efforts, by PO2 Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    support
    Alaska National Guard
    Always Ready Always There
    59th Presidential Inauguration

