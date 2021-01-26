Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President Harris and the Second Gentleman will Receive the Second Dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency       

    Vice President Harris and the Second Gentleman will Receive the Second Dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 16:47
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 781661
    Filename: DOD_108156512
    Length: 00:10:19
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice President Harris and the Second Gentleman will Receive the Second Dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

