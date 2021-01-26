Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston conducts a live town hall via Facebook to discuss major updates to AR 670-1 and new Army Grooming Standards.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 17:08
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|781660
|Filename:
|DOD_108156500
|Length:
|00:58:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, SMA Grinston AR 670-1 & Grooming Standards Facebook Live Town Hall, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
