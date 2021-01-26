Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMA Grinston AR 670-1 & Grooming Standards Facebook Live Town Hall

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston conducts a live town hall via Facebook to discuss major updates to AR 670-1 and new Army Grooming Standards.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 17:08
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 781660
    Filename: DOD_108156500
    Length: 00:58:43
    Location: US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMA Grinston AR 670-1 & Grooming Standards Facebook Live Town Hall, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

