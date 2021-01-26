Fort McCoy's garrison commander reflects on being first Soldier to receive COVID-19 vaccination at Fort McCoy

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Michael D. Poss, Fort McCoy Garrison commander, discusses his thoughts on being the first Soldier on the installation to receive the COVID-19 vaccination Jan. 26, 2021, at the Fort McCoy Health Clinic at Fort McCoy, Wis. Several key personnel were among the first to receive vaccinations on post Jan. 26, including Poss. Medical personnel received the vaccination before Poss. The first COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States began distribution to health care workers in December 2020 and more vaccines are being distributed daily through the Operation Warp Speed effort by the Department of Defense. After this first vaccination effort, more will continue for installation personnel on a regular basis. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)