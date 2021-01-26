Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy's garrison commander reflects on being first Soldier to receive COVID-19 vaccination at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Col. Michael D. Poss, Fort McCoy Garrison commander, discusses his thoughts on being the first Soldier on the installation to receive the COVID-19 vaccination Jan. 26, 2021, at the Fort McCoy Health Clinic at Fort McCoy, Wis. Several key personnel were among the first to receive vaccinations on post Jan. 26, including Poss. Medical personnel received the vaccination before Poss. The first COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States began distribution to health care workers in December 2020 and more vaccines are being distributed daily through the Operation Warp Speed effort by the Department of Defense. After this first vaccination effort, more will continue for installation personnel on a regular basis. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 16:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 781659
    VIRIN: 210126-A-OK556-282
    Filename: DOD_108156460
    Length: 00:05:25
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Fort McCoy's garrison commander reflects on being first Soldier to receive COVID-19 vaccination at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    COVID-19 vaccinations

