Fort McCoy's garrison commander reflects on being first Soldier to receive COVID-19 vaccination at Fort McCoy

Col. Michael D. Poss, Fort McCoy Garrison commander, discusses his thoughts on being the first Soldier on the installation to receive the COVID-19 vaccination Jan. 26, 2021, at the Fort McCoy Health Clinic at Fort McCoy, Wis. Several key personnel were among the first to receive vaccinations on post Jan. 26, including Poss. Medical personnel received the vaccination before Poss. The first COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States began distribution to health care workers in December 2020 and more vaccines are being distributed daily through the Operation Warp Speed effort by the Department of Defense. After this first vaccination effort, more will continue for installation personnel on a regular basis. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
01.26.2021
01.26.2021
Interviews
|781659
|210126-A-OK556-282
|DOD_108156460
|00:05:25
FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|1
|1
