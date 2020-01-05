Leader's Recon - EP 5 - Col. Dziengeleski - Understanding Strategic Planning

Leader's Recon dives into the world of strategic planning with Col. Andy Dziengeleski, who discusses the role that strategic planners play in building the army of tomorrow.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 18:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|781658
|VIRIN:
|200501-A-AB135-332
|Filename:
|DOD_108156457
|Length:
|00:35:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
