    Leader's Recon - EP 5 - Col. Dziengeleski - Understanding Strategic Planning

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    Leader's Recon dives into the world of strategic planning with Col. Andy Dziengeleski, who discusses the role that strategic planners play in building the army of tomorrow.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2020
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 18:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 781658
    VIRIN: 200501-A-AB135-332
    Filename: DOD_108156457
    Length: 00:35:13
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Knowledge

    podcast
    Strategic planning

