Artillerymen from B Battery, 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery, 25th Infantry Division Artillery conduct Operation Bull Wings Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 21, 2021. The EDRE is a no-notice, rapid-deployment exercise designed to test a unit's ability to alert, marshal, and deploy forces and equipment to an emergency disaster or for contingency operations.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 16:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781657
|VIRIN:
|210122-A-UH335-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108156438
|Length:
|00:06:39
|Location:
|POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3-7 FA Operation Bull Wings EDRE, by SGT Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
