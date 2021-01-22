Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3-7 FA Operation Bull Wings EDRE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Video by Sgt. Ezra Camarena 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Artillerymen from B Battery, 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery, 25th Infantry Division Artillery conduct Operation Bull Wings Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 21, 2021. The EDRE is a no-notice, rapid-deployment exercise designed to test a unit's ability to alert, marshal, and deploy forces and equipment to an emergency disaster or for contingency operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 16:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781657
    VIRIN: 210122-A-UH335-1001
    Filename: DOD_108156438
    Length: 00:06:39
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-7 FA Operation Bull Wings EDRE, by SGT Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    13B Cannon Crewmember

    TAGS

    Field Artillery
    3-7 Field Artillery
    25th DIVARTY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT