    Provider Resilience and Self-Care

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2020

    Video by Savannah Blackstock 

    Defense Health Agency Connected Health

    Defense Health Agency Connected Health provides tips and tools health care providers can use to combat fatigue and promote self-care.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2020
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 15:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 781651
    VIRIN: 200413-O-TV238-476
    Filename: DOD_108156396
    Length: 00:00:59
    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Provider Resilience and Self-Care, by Savannah Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Healthcare

    health care providers
    digital health
    connected health
    provider resilience

