    SMDC Length of Service Awards

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Video by Allen Meeks 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command honors its civilian workforce with length of service awards and honors the 2020 SMDC Civilians of the Year.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 15:29
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 781646
    VIRIN: 210126-A-QA166-625
    Filename: DOD_108156366
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Civilians of the Year
    Daniel Karbler
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    SMDC
    Length of Service

