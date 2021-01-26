U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command honors its civilian workforce with length of service awards and honors the 2020 SMDC Civilians of the Year.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 15:29
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|781646
|VIRIN:
|210126-A-QA166-625
|Filename:
|DOD_108156366
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SMDC Length of Service Awards, by Allen Meeks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT