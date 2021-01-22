1185th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion Soldiers, and Cargo Transport System contractors, load 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, vehicles and containers aboard the Green Ridge at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, Jan. 22 and 23, 2021. The equipment, bound for the United Arab Emirates, will be received by 2/1 ABCT Soldiers and is scheduled to be utilized during exercise Iron Union 14. The field training exercise, conducted between U.S. Army Central Command and the United Arab Emirates Land Forces (UAELF), is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships through a joint, bilateral approach for future complex national security challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 15:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781642
|VIRIN:
|210122-A-VN697-005
|Filename:
|DOD_108156340
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|PORT OF SHUAIBA, KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 595th BDE Supports Iron Union 14, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
