    New Jersey National Guard assists COVID-19 vaccination rollout

    ROCKAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2021

    Video by Spc. Diana Rossi 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    New Jersey Army National Guard unit, C-Troop 2-102nd Cavalry, assist healthcare professionals, state and county officials to administer the Covid-19 vaccination at the Point Distribution Site at Rockaway, NJ Jan 9, 2021. The soldiers of the New Jersey National Guard are tasked to provide manpower to six different mega-sites throughout New Jersey. (Video by U.S. Army Sgt. Diana P. Rossi)

    Interviews:
    1st. Lt. Robert Angelini
    Spc. Ryan Vance
    Spc. Isaiah Roberts

    Date Taken: 01.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 14:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781636
    VIRIN: 210109-A-DH170-980
    Filename: DOD_108156277
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: ROCKAWAY, NJ, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    New Jersey
    First Responder
    NJ
    2-102nd CAV
    COVID-19
    #mhsvaccine

