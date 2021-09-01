New Jersey National Guard assists COVID-19 vaccination rollout

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



New Jersey Army National Guard unit, C-Troop 2-102nd Cavalry, assist healthcare professionals, state and county officials to administer the Covid-19 vaccination at the Point Distribution Site at Rockaway, NJ Jan 9, 2021. The soldiers of the New Jersey National Guard are tasked to provide manpower to six different mega-sites throughout New Jersey. (Video by U.S. Army Sgt. Diana P. Rossi)



Interviews:

1st. Lt. Robert Angelini

Spc. Ryan Vance

Spc. Isaiah Roberts