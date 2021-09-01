New Jersey Army National Guard unit, C-Troop 2-102nd Cavalry, assist healthcare professionals, state and county officials to administer the Covid-19 vaccination at the Point Distribution Site at Rockaway, NJ Jan 9, 2021. The soldiers of the New Jersey National Guard are tasked to provide manpower to six different mega-sites throughout New Jersey. (Video by U.S. Army Sgt. Diana P. Rossi)
Interviews:
1st. Lt. Robert Angelini
Spc. Ryan Vance
Spc. Isaiah Roberts
Date Taken:
01.09.2021
Date Posted:
01.26.2021
Location:
ROCKAWAY, NJ, US
This work, New Jersey National Guard assists COVID-19 vaccination rollout, by SPC Diana Rossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
