    Spartans construct ice bridge

    DELTA JUNCTION, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers with 6th Brigade Engineer Batallion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, create a route across the Tanana river at Donnelley Training Area, Alaska, Jan., 21, 2021, in preparation for Arctic Warrior 21. Paratroopers used ground penetrating radar and an augor to confirm the ice thickness and made an initial path using a 16 ton bulldozer.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 14:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781633
    VIRIN: 210121-A-DU810-338
    Filename: DOD_108156253
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    alaska
    spartans
    ICE BRIDGE
    AW21

