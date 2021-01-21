Paratroopers with 6th Brigade Engineer Batallion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, create a route across the Tanana river at Donnelley Training Area, Alaska, Jan., 21, 2021, in preparation for Arctic Warrior 21. Paratroopers used ground penetrating radar and an augor to confirm the ice thickness and made an initial path using a 16 ton bulldozer.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 14:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781633
|VIRIN:
|210121-A-DU810-338
|Filename:
|DOD_108156253
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Spartans construct ice bridge, by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT