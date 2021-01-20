Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JP Lane: Adapt and Overcome

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Video by Jerry Clark 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    JP Lane is a Soldier for Life, Double Amputee, Motivational Speaker and Singer; featured to appear on TRADOC's Leadership Professional Development Webinar, 17 February 2021.

    Location: US

    Double Amputee
    Soldier for Life
    TRADOC Leadership Professional Development Promo
    JP Lane

