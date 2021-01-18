I wear a mask for Warfighters and their families.
For my mother,
My father.
For my children.
For military communities.
I wear a mask so we can
Serve you safely
Share a meal.
Celebrate with families.
Continue to show support
Save lives
I wear a mask…for You.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 10:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781607
|VIRIN:
|012621-D-DO482-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108155970
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Talking Points - COVID 3, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT