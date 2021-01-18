Talking Points - COVID 3

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



I wear a mask for Warfighters and their families.

For my mother,

My father.

For my children.

For military communities.

I wear a mask so we can

Serve you safely

Share a meal.

Celebrate with families.

Continue to show support

Save lives

I wear a mask…for You.