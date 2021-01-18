Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talking Points - COVID 3

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    I wear a mask for Warfighters and their families.
    For my mother,
    My father.
    For my children.
    For military communities.
    I wear a mask so we can
    Serve you safely
    Share a meal.
    Celebrate with families.
    Continue to show support
    Save lives
    I wear a mask…for You.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021
    DALLAS, TX, US 

