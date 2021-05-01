Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talking Points - COVID 1

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2021

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Protecting the force is the Exchange’s top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Management Teams are in lockstep with suppliers and installation commanders, to
    provide military families with the products
    they need.

    For contactless shopping, we offer curbside pick-up at many locations and home delivery.
    We are honored to serve the best customer’s in the World.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 10:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781604
    VIRIN: 012621-D-DO482-0001
    Filename: DOD_108155950
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talking Points - COVID 1, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Talking Points
    COVID

