Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MISSION SERIES: Professional

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    A priority mission series displaying what professional means at Seymour Johnson. Airmen steeped in our Air Force core values. Proud, highly trained Airmen able to engage every teammate with respect, every citizen with dignity and every problem set with innovative solutions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 10:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781601
    VIRIN: 200101-F-XN600-001
    Filename: DOD_108155928
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MISSION SERIES: Professional, by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    professional
    mission
    priority
    series
    sjafb

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT