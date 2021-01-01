MISSION SERIES: Professional

A priority mission series displaying what professional means at Seymour Johnson. Airmen steeped in our Air Force core values. Proud, highly trained Airmen able to engage every teammate with respect, every citizen with dignity and every problem set with innovative solutions.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 10:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781601
|VIRIN:
|200101-F-XN600-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108155928
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
