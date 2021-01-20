Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    569th live firing Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    01.20.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Manuel Zamora 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 569th United States Forces Police Squadron first live firing in Breiten Landstuhl Army Range, Germany Jan. 20th 2021. Training over 400 Defenders with opportunity for additional live firing and weapons utilization efficiency and familiration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 10:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781600
    VIRIN: 210120-F-ZV099-337
    Filename: DOD_108155908
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 569th live firing Training, by A1C Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Germany

    Air Force

    Readiness

    569th USFPS

    TAGS

    Germany
    Air Force
    Readiness
    569th USFPS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT