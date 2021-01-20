The 569th United States Forces Police Squadron first live firing in Breiten Landstuhl Army Range, Germany Jan. 20th 2021. Training over 400 Defenders with opportunity for additional live firing and weapons utilization efficiency and familiration.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 10:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781600
|VIRIN:
|210120-F-ZV099-337
|Filename:
|DOD_108155908
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 569th live firing Training, by A1C Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
