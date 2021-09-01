Briefer: 2LT Andrew Bourgeois;
Physician Assistant: CPT Kevin Dendy
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 10:03
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|781599
|VIRIN:
|210109-A-AS768-158
|Filename:
|DOD_108155905
|Length:
|00:14:09
|Location:
|RALEIGH, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, North Carolina National Guard Covid-19 Vaccine Briefing, by SSG Brendan Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT