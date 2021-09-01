Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    North Carolina National Guard Covid-19 Vaccine Briefing

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brendan Stephens 

    North Carolina National Guard

    Briefer: 2LT Andrew Bourgeois;
    Physician Assistant: CPT Kevin Dendy

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 10:03
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 781599
    VIRIN: 210109-A-AS768-158
    Filename: DOD_108155905
    Length: 00:14:09
    Location: RALEIGH, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, North Carolina National Guard Covid-19 Vaccine Briefing, by SSG Brendan Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NCNG
    JFHQ
    Covid-19
    Moderna Vaccine

