Three flights on 155th Air Refueling Wing KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft full of Nebraska National Guard Airmen and Soldiers from the return home to Lincoln, Nebraska, Jan. 24, 2021, after supporting the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women were authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and district authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Nebraska National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 18:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781555
|VIRIN:
|210124-Z-JF418-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108155318
|Length:
|00:06:14
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Nebraska National Guard Inauguration Support Return Flights Jan. 24, by TSgt R Denise Mommens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT