    CNO Gilday's Message to the Navy's Newest Chiefs - 2021

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Nicholas Brown 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    210125-N-TR763-1001 WASHINGTON (Jan. 25, 2021) - Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday delivers his remarks for the fiscal year 2021 Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nick Brown/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 17:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 781550
    VIRIN: 210125-N-TR763-1001
    Filename: DOD_108155228
    Length: 00:04:39
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Chief Pinning Ceremony
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Adm. Mike Gilday

