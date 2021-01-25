210125-N-TR763-1001 WASHINGTON (Jan. 25, 2021) - Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday delivers his remarks for the fiscal year 2021 Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nick Brown/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 17:12
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|781550
|VIRIN:
|210125-N-TR763-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108155228
|Length:
|00:04:39
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CNO Gilday's Message to the Navy's Newest Chiefs - 2021, by CPO Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
