Soldiers assigned to the Connecticut National Guard returned to the state Jan. 25, 2021 after almost 10 days in Washington D.C. to provide support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 17:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781549
|VIRIN:
|210125-O-UQ901-828
|Filename:
|DOD_108155220
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|EAST GRANBY, CT, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Connecticut National Guard Returns Home from Inauguration Support, by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
