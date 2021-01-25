Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut National Guard Returns Home from Inauguration Support

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Video by Timothy Koster 

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to the Connecticut National Guard returned to the state Jan. 25, 2021 after almost 10 days in Washington D.C. to provide support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 17:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781549
    VIRIN: 210125-O-UQ901-828
    Filename: DOD_108155220
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US 

    Connecticut National Guard
    PI59

