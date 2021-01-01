Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USASAC Command Video

    AL, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2021

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    The United States Army Security Assistance Command video provides an overview of the mission and the organization.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 16:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781535
    VIRIN: 210125-A-IK167-001
    Filename: DOD_108155167
    Length: 00:05:30
    Location: AL, US

