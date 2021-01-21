Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Broll - Hollywood, MD, receives Guard's help in Vaccinating Marylanders

    HOLLYWOOD, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Video by 1st Sgt. Mitchell Miller 

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 224th Medical Company Area Support, Maryland Army National Guard, were called to the St. Mary’s Volunteer Fire Department station to assist the St. Mary’s Department of Health in administering the COVID-19 vaccine to registered community members via a drive-thru vaccination event on Jan. 21, 2021.

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781530
    VIRIN: 210121-Z-IP373-100
    Filename: DOD_108155082
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: HOLLYWOOD, MD, US 

    This work, Broll - Hollywood, MD, receives Guard's help in Vaccinating Marylanders, by 1SG Mitchell Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COVID19
    COVID
    MDNGCOVID19Response
    COVID19NationalGuard
    MDH
    MSVT

