Broll - Hollywood, MD, receives Guard's help in Vaccinating Marylanders

Soldiers from the 224th Medical Company Area Support, Maryland Army National Guard, were called to the St. Mary’s Volunteer Fire Department station to assist the St. Mary’s Department of Health in administering the COVID-19 vaccine to registered community members via a drive-thru vaccination event on Jan. 21, 2021.
|01.21.2021
|01.25.2021 15:28
|B-Roll
|781530
|210121-Z-IP373-100
|DOD_108155082
|00:02:11
|HOLLYWOOD, MD, US
|0
|0
Hollywood, MD, receives Guard's help in Vaccinating Marylanders
