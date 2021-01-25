Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top Army and National Guard Leaders Hold Briefing

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Acting Army Secretary John E. Whitley; Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau; and Army Maj. Gen. William J. Walker, commander of the District of Columbia National Guard, hold a press briefing at the Pentagon, Jan. 25, 2021.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 15:38
    Category: Briefings
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

