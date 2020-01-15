Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Let's Talk - SSG Jimmy Shea

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexa Trafton 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    According to the 2015 Department of Defense Suicide Event Report, suicide is the second cause of death in the military. Let's Talk is an awareness series, and it shares the stories of those who have survived, have had dealings with suicidal thoughts, or have lost friends or family to suicide. We hope that this series helps shed awareness, and help someone on the road to getting mental health services.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2020
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 15:08
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 781510
    VIRIN: 200115-N-JQ001-634
    Filename: DOD_108154910
    Length: 00:10:28
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Let's Talk - SSG Jimmy Shea, by PO2 Alexa Trafton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    suicide prevention
    readiness

