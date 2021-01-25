Col David Miller speaks to members of Team Kirtland about our innovation initiative and how we're all responsible for fostering a culture of innovation.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 12:57
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|781499
|VIRIN:
|210125-F-PM546-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108154745
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Kirtland AFB Innovation Initiative, by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT