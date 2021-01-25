Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kirtland AFB Innovation Initiative

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col David Miller speaks to members of Team Kirtland about our innovation initiative and how we're all responsible for fostering a culture of innovation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 12:57
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 781499
    VIRIN: 210125-F-PM546-001
    Filename: DOD_108154745
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kirtland AFB Innovation Initiative, by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Global Strike Command
    Kirtland AFB
    377 ABW
    Big Base Bigger Mission
    Innovation Initiative
    Innovation Culture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT