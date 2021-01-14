Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trainees return to basics in bay formations

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Basic Combat trainees, drill sergeants and cadre returned from holiday block leave with less than two percent testing positive for COVID-19.

    Full article: www.dvidshub.net/news/387516/trainees-return-basics-bay-formations-fort-sill

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021
    TAGS

    safety
    Fort Sill
    masks
    basic training
    Basic Combat Training
    COVID-19

