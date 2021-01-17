RALEIGH, N.C. – Soldiers of the 105th Military Police Battalion prepare for potential civil unrest in North Carolina ahead of President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration on 17 January 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Stephens, Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 11:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781476
|VIRIN:
|210117-A-AS768-700
|Filename:
|DOD_108154561
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|RALEIGH, NC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 105th Military Police Battalion Prepares for Civil Unrest, by SSG Brendan Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT