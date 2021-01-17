Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    105th Military Police Battalion Prepares for Civil Unrest

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brendan Stephens 

    North Carolina National Guard

    RALEIGH, N.C. – Soldiers of the 105th Military Police Battalion prepare for potential civil unrest in North Carolina ahead of President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration on 17 January 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Stephens, Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 11:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781476
    VIRIN: 210117-A-AS768-700
    Filename: DOD_108154561
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: RALEIGH, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 105th Military Police Battalion Prepares for Civil Unrest, by SSG Brendan Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    North Carolina National Guard
    National Guard
    NCNG
    105TH MILITARY POLICE BATTALION

