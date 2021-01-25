B-1 + B-2 + B-52 =Super Bowl 55 Flyover!
The Kansas Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers punched in their tickets to #SuperBowlLV. The U.S. Air Force will be there too! Thee different Air Force Global Strike Command bombers will conduct a first-of-its-kind trifecta flyover during the National Anthem performance at the fifty-fifth Super Bowl, Feb. 7, 2021, over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 10:26
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|781471
|VIRIN:
|210125-F-RU464-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108154524
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Super Bowl LV Flyover Announcement, by SSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT