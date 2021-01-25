Super Bowl LV Flyover Announcement

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-1 + B-2 + B-52 =Super Bowl 55 Flyover!



The Kansas Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers punched in their tickets to #SuperBowlLV. The U.S. Air Force will be there too! Thee different Air Force Global Strike Command bombers will conduct a first-of-its-kind trifecta flyover during the National Anthem performance at the fifty-fifth Super Bowl, Feb. 7, 2021, over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.