    Super Bowl LV Flyover Announcement

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Erwin 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    B-1 + B-2 + B-52 =Super Bowl 55 Flyover!

    The Kansas Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers punched in their tickets to #SuperBowlLV. The U.S. Air Force will be there too! Thee different Air Force Global Strike Command bombers will conduct a first-of-its-kind trifecta flyover during the National Anthem performance at the fifty-fifth Super Bowl, Feb. 7, 2021, over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 10:26
    Category: PSA
    Location: DC, US

