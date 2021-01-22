Brig. Gen. Mark Thompson, the commanding general for Regional Health Command Europe, delivers a thank you message to all Army nurses. The Army Nurse Corps was formally established on Feb. 2, 1901.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 10:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781470
|VIRIN:
|210122-A-GJ885-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108154522
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Nurse Corps anniversary 2021, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT