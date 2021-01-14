Military Police Engagement Skills Training in Germany

Ruben Montez, Training Support Specialist, assigned to Training Support Center Stuttgart, assists U.S. Soldiers assigned to 18th Military Police Brigade with setting up an Engagement Skills Trainer simulator. (U.S. Army video by Jason Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 08:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781462
|VIRIN:
|210114-A-RY767-0991
|Filename:
|DOD_108154423
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|BOEBLINGEN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
