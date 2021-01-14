Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Police Engagement Skills Training in Germany

    BOEBLINGEN, GERMANY

    01.14.2021

    Video by Jason Johnston  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Ruben Montez, Training Support Specialist, assigned to Training Support Center Stuttgart, assists U.S. Soldiers assigned to 18th Military Police Brigade with setting up an Engagement Skills Trainer simulator. (U.S. Army video by Jason Johnston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 08:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781462
    VIRIN: 210114-A-RY767-0991
    Filename: DOD_108154423
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: BOEBLINGEN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Police Engagement Skills Training in Germany, by Jason Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    EUCOM
    EST
    USArmy
    TSAE
    ArmyStrong
    7ATC

