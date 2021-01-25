A Department of Defense Public Service Announcement communicating that receiving the COVID-19 vaccine protects yourself, your community, and our nation. Widespread vaccination against COVID-19 aligns with the Department of Defense’s priorities of protecting service members, DoD civilians, and families; safeguarding national security capabilities; and supporting the whole-of-nation response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Video by Air Force Staff Sgt. Brycen Guerrero)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 08:27
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|781453
|VIRIN:
|210125-D-AR128-977
|Filename:
|DOD_108154376
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, COVID-19 Vaccine PSA #1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT