Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 Vaccine PSA #1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    A Department of Defense Public Service Announcement communicating that receiving the COVID-19 vaccine protects yourself, your community, and our nation. Widespread vaccination against COVID-19 aligns with the Department of Defense’s priorities of protecting service members, DoD civilians, and families; safeguarding national security capabilities; and supporting the whole-of-nation response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Video by Air Force Staff Sgt. Brycen Guerrero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 08:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 781453
    VIRIN: 210125-D-AR128-977
    Filename: DOD_108154376
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Vaccine PSA #1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoD
    vaccine
    DGOV
    COVID-19
    covid19vaccine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT