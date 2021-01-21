2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division "Stallions" conducted M1 Abrams, Bradley Fighting Vehicles and Mortar live fire demonstration, from Jan. 21 through Jan. 23, 2021, on Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 07:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781451
|VIRIN:
|210125-A-HK778-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108154356
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
|Hometown:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Stallions Conduct M1 Abrams, Bradley Fighting Vehicles and Mortar live fire demonstration, by SPC Daria Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
