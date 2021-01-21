Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stallions Conduct M1 Abrams, Bradley Fighting Vehicles and Mortar live fire demonstration

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    01.21.2021

    Video by Spc. Daria Jackson 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division "Stallions" conducted M1 Abrams, Bradley Fighting Vehicles and Mortar live fire demonstration, from Jan. 21 through Jan. 23, 2021, on Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 07:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781451
    VIRIN: 210125-A-HK778-1001
    Filename: DOD_108154356
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: PABRADE, LT 
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stallions Conduct M1 Abrams, Bradley Fighting Vehicles and Mortar live fire demonstration, by SPC Daria Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Stallions
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope
    Griffin Brigade
    2nd Battalion 8th Cavalry Regiment 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team 1st Cavalry Division

