    Brig. Gen. Thompson on AFN Joint Force - 22 January

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    01.22.2021

    Video by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Brig. Gen. Thompson called in to AFN Joint Force. He spoke about the COVID-19 vaccine.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 04:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 781448
    VIRIN: 210122-A-GJ885-001
    Filename: DOD_108154327
    Length: 00:09:46
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Thompson on AFN Joint Force - 22 January, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    AFN Europe
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Army Medicine Europe
    COVID-19
    COVID vaccine

