    U.S. Navy Sailors Get Vaccinated

    JINHAE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.21.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Berksteiner 

    AFN Daegu

    Medical professionals at Branch Health Clinic Chinhae work diligently with members of the 549th Hospital Center to make sure the Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae community stays healthy.

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 03:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 781447
    VIRIN: 210125-N-UY393-0001
    Filename: DOD_108154315
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JINHAE, KR 

    Vaccination
    U.S. Navy Korea
    COVID-19
    Branch Health Clinic Chinhae

