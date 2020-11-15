Capstone B-roll stringer. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Kyle Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2021 06:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781390
|VIRIN:
|201115-Z-TC737-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108153735
|Length:
|00:08:16
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CARES Act Supports 171st, by SSgt Kyle Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT