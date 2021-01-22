B-roll of Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson visiting National Guard members at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., Jan. 13, 2021. National Guard members from several states have traveled to the National Capital Region to provide support to federal and District authorities.
This work, B-roll: Gen. Hokanson U.S. Capitol troop visits, by SFC Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
