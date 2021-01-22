An Air Station Columbia River aircrew transfers an injured hiker to awaiting medical personnel at Legacy Emanuel Memorial Hospital in Portland, OR on Friday, Jan. 22. The survivor was found near Cascade Locks by other hikers after sustaining immobilizing injuries on Tuesday, three days prior. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Columbia River)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2021 14:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781341
|VIRIN:
|210123-G-YE015-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108153230
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard, partners rescue injured hiker near Cascade Locks, OR, by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT