Coast Guard, partners rescue injured hiker near Cascade Locks, OR

An Air Station Columbia River aircrew transfers an injured hiker to awaiting medical personnel at Legacy Emanuel Memorial Hospital in Portland, OR on Friday, Jan. 22. The survivor was found near Cascade Locks by other hikers after sustaining immobilizing injuries on Tuesday, three days prior. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Columbia River)