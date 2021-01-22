Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partners rescue injured hiker near Cascade Locks, OR

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    An Air Station Columbia River aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk rescue helicopter hoists an injured hiker from a canyon near Cascade Locks, Hood River, OR on Friday, Jan. 22. The survivor was found by other hikers on Friday after sustaining immobilizing injuries on Tuesday, three days prior. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Columbia River)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2021 14:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781340
    VIRIN: 210123-G-YE015-1001
    Filename: DOD_108153229
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partners rescue injured hiker near Cascade Locks, OR, by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon
    Hiker
    Portland
    Columbia River
    Inland SAR
    Cascades

