An Air Station Columbia River aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk rescue helicopter hoists an injured hiker from a canyon near Cascade Locks, Hood River, OR on Friday, Jan. 22. The survivor was found by other hikers on Friday after sustaining immobilizing injuries on Tuesday, three days prior. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Columbia River)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2021 14:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781340
|VIRIN:
|210123-G-YE015-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108153229
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
Coast Guard, partners rescue injured hiker near Cascade Locks, OR, by PO3 Michael Clark
