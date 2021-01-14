921st CRS and 22nd AS conduct joint training

TSgt Hodgman version - U.S. Airmen from the 22nd Airlift Squadron and 921st Contingency Response Squadron conduct cargo load training on a C-5M Super Galaxy, Jan. 14, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Loadmasters from the 22nd AS and aerial porters from the 921st CRS worked together to build proficiency on a variety of tasks. (U.S. Air Force video by Lan Kim)
